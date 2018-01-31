Enterprise innovation KILLED as developers face monotony

What can be done to enhance the communication between leadership and developers with skills vital to innovation?

It has been revealed that developers lose 41 per cent of the day to monotonous infrastructure upkeep, at the expense of valuable innovation.

The vital role of the developer is extremely demanding, with 58 per cent working over eight hours a day, 32 per cent working at weekends and 23 per cent unable to take full allotted holiday.

A heightened focus on front-end user experience is applying pressure to developers to have to juggle this maintenance work with tedious tasks relating to the implementation of third-party services, also a widespread expectation of today’s services.

This information has been revealed in a report commissioned by MongoDB and undertaken by the online developer community, Stack Overflow, recognised that developers ‘are the new kingmakers’ of enterprise.

“Today every company is starting to realise that, whatever line of business they’re in, they’re really a software company,” said Joel Splosky, CEO, Stack Overflow. “Given that software is created by developers, it’s obvious to see why developers are so important.”

“Every business is turning to software for a competitive edge but these findings show a disconnect still exists between businesses and developers about the best approach,” said Eliot Horowitz, CTO and cofounder at MongoDB. “Developers drive innovation, bring new products to market and keep business agile, but only when they can devote their time to rapid iteration. If the technologies they are provided with are hindering their productivity and creating a large maintenance burden, developers are left coding with one hand behind their back.”

The feeling that developers play a crucial role in progress rings true in the report, as 68 per cent of respondents agreed that developers are the new kingmakers, trapped by monotonous tasks suffocating their potential for innovation and acceleration.

A substantial 56 per cent of respondents placed the role as the main driver of innovation within organisations, eclipsing the 30 per cent that attributed this position to executive management.