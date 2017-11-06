France expects to reap Brexit business benefits

One average, 70 per cent of European IT decision-makers foresee business oppourtinities coming out of Brexit, and 63 per cent believe Brexit will lead to the collapse of the EU.

With the UK achieving strong business results following the Brexit vote, it turns out 70 per cent of European IT decision-makers saw the vote as a business opportunity.

France in particular has shown confidence in its expectations of business benefits in the wake of Brexit, with 83 per cent expecting vote to leave as an opportunity.

A sturdy 63 per cent of IT decision-makers also believe Brexit could lead to the collapse of the EU, with Germany, France and Italy believing this most strongly. Interestingly, this viewpoint appears not to have dampened expectations of business opportunity.

With discussions underway as to the terms of Brexit, uncertainty still reigns, but 63 per cent of European businesses are expecting a year of strong growth, amd 61 per cent are eagerly engaging in digital transformation endeavours.

These statistics have been presented by cloud services provider, Interoute, also finding that a massive 95 per cent of IT decision-makers had altered their decision making processes due to Brexit.

Matthew Finnie, CTO of Interoute, said, “The UK and mainland Europe is in the middle of a period of political uncertainty, which is impacting IT decision makers across all sectors. The more ambitious organisations see this as a time of opportunity where the right technology investments will result in high growth and an enhanced experience for employees and customers alike.”

In light of challenging geopolitical circumstances, businesses have been found to be prioritising agility in terms of their infrastructure decisions, remaining ready to respond to change.

“Changing foreign policy politics, Brexit and even new GDPR regulations are forcing organisations to review the legal, financial and operational aspects of their business. Digital transformation is about creating an organisation that is flexible enough to respond to market and geopolitical changes. Organisations that move now to ensure they have the right digital infrastructure foundation in place will undoubtedly be the best placed to succeed in these uncertain times,” said Finnie.