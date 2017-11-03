Fujitsu, NetApp partner for converged infrastructure

Partnering together, Fujitsu and NetApp aim to simplify the virtual world.

Fujitsu and NetApp are attempting to make the operation and implementation of virtual environments simpler for businesses with a new solution called NFLEX.

The converged infrastructure offering is said to provide users with things such as modular sizing, integrated management and preconfigured expansion with the overall aim to simplify end to end experiences for customers – which includes support.

The proposed benefits of using Fujitsu and NetApp’s solution include helping to reduce operational costs and increase business aims with an energy efficient solution.

Fujitsu and NetApp are targeting medium sized businesses and large enterprises across all different industry sectors, to provide the enhanced solution and innovative services as well as support cloud operation as well.

Using Fujitus Enterprise Service

Catalog Manager and NetApp Data Fabric, the joint infrastructure solution is ready to be applied to both cloud and hybrid IT environments.

Michael Keegan, SVP and Head of EMEIA Product Business at Fujitsu, said: “One of the factors that makes NFLEX a compelling choice for enterprises is that it delivers new levels of performance for fully-virtualised environments without adding another layer of complexity.

“NFLEX helps simplify data centre infrastructures, making them easier to manage, and as a consequence, more responsive and cost-efficient than before”

As businesses needs continue to change in the fast paced digital world, the pair are continuing to focus on being able to offer a competitive infrastructure with quick responsive speeds and flexibility that can handle the unpredictable change in the environment.

Using NFLEX organisations are said to be able to add compute or storage capacity much more easily at scale, which allows businesses to match application requirements with individual business needs and objectives.

Fujitsu and NetApp’s joint venture, NFLEX, will be available across Europe, the Middle East and Africa in early next year.