HPE brings OneView to hybrid IT

Hybrid IT taken to another level with HPE OneView 4.0 that brings new security, efficiency and agility.

A new view of the infrastructure world has been created as HPE updates OneView to offer a more intelligent infrastructure system.

HPE OneView 4.0 eliminates time consuming and costly manual processes and instead creates efficient hybrid solutions for customers.

The newest version of HPE OneView enables users to deliver infrastructure much quicker, with a combined view of their servers whether systems are run on physical, virtual or containerised platforms.

One View 4.0 aims to deliver less complex IT processes, encourage a quicker IT speed delivery for new applications and services and also simplify IT operations for organisations.

Companies currently using HPE OneView have more than tripled the average spectrum of servers per admin, research by IDC found.

In addition, feedback from using the infrastructure system found One View 4.0 enables nearly 50% more efficient storage management, 32% more efficient service management, almost three quarters fewer unplanned downtime and 63% faster server deployment.

HPE said: “The unified API in HPE OneView, combined with a growing number of integrations with ecosystem partner tools, extends the power of infrastructure automation to every aspect of the data centre.

“With integrations built by partners, customers can reduce the time spent managing data centre and cloud environments, accelerating time to value.”

HPE’s latest version of OneView brings together all aspects of everyday lifecycle management across compute, storage and network resources into one place with the use of software defined intelligence, automation and a unified API.

Benefits OneView 4.0 brings to consumers include faster delivery of applications and services, deploying infrastructure at cloud like speeds, and simplifying operations with non-disruptive updates.

An area of concern when monitoring any kind of data or infrastructure is the safety aspect of the system. Customers, consumers and workers all fear the safety of personal or work data but OneView 4.0 brings new levels of security to fight this fear.

OneView 4.0 offers scope based access control and then a more common security element; two factor authentication, whereby two lots of security systems must be passed to access data.

Furthermore, to extend the announcements HPE has made the tech giant continues by launching a new ecosystem for infrastructure partners.

Those included are Morpheus Data to run bare metal or containers across hybrid environments, CANCOM that allows users to integrate digital workspace solutions including both hardware and software for seamless real-time monitoring. Finally InContinuum, which will carry out lifecycle management and automation from a single unified view.

HPE OneView 4.0 is expected to be available to download and install to a wide a range of HPE platforms in December this year.