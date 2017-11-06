HPE to Flex in-memory computing muscles with Superdome platform

Will the HPE set a new precedent for in-memory computing with the new Superdome Flex platform?

Calling it the world’s most scalable and modular in-memory computing platform, HPE has unveiled its new Superdome Flex platform for the enterprise.

HPE is launching this new platform to target real-time analysis of vast quantities of data, aiming to provide complex and accurate insights.

This platform is intended to be able to provide 768GB to 48TB in one system, which according to HPE means it is unopposed and a world first.

The Superdome Flex is set to be powered by a new modular design for enhanced scaling capabilities, providing enterprises with the reassurance that the platform will remain in sync with data needs of the business.

Randy Meyer, vice president and general manager, Synergy & Mission Critical Servers, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said: “Customers want to harness all of their data to derive actionable insights in real-time to make more impactful business decisions… With HPE Superdome Flex, customers can capitalize on in-memory data analytics for their most critical workloads and scale seamlessly as data volumes grow.”

The protection of mission-critical workloads appears to have been of central importance in the creation of this new platform, with heightened degrees of reliability, availability and serviceability. HPE states that these boosted capabilities will provide 99.999 per cent single-system availability.

HPE is engaged in other major projects at present, including a change of headquarters, leaving behind its well-known headquarters situated in Palo Alto.

Aiming for the end of 2018, the building itself is set to be sold off, with employees sent to work in other local sites. Its offices in Santa Clara will become the new base camp for the now more streamlined organisation.

Also a sign of the company’s new direction, it recently announced that it is looking into AI and deep learning, a major top tech trend that is drawing the attention of industry leading behemoths. Deep learning is based on the human brain, and how neural networks could factor into technology.