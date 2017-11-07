BT, Cisco tap into automation & virtualisation for future networks

BT and Cisco prepare customers for the networking future with two new solutions.

Cisco and BT have extended their partnership, launching two new capabilities as part of BT’s Dynamic Network Services.

The first of the two new capabilities introduced is a Cisco-based premise virtualisation csolution managed by BT’s Connect Edge. The second is the integration of Cisco’s network automation and orchestration platform into BT’s network features using the Connect Services Platform.

Operating through Connect Edge will allow customers to run on multi-functional hardware, therefore creating an end-to-end service that avoids strenuous and time consuming methods of deploying new devices when new functionality is needed.

Scott Harrell, SVP and general manager at Enterprise Networking Business, Cisco said: “With these new network automation, orchestration and virtualization solutions from Cisco in place, BT can operate a more intuitive network that gives them the scale, intelligence, and security to power the world’s most dynamic business applications with ease.”

BT customers will soon be able to effectively deliver network operations to any branch or remote location within hours using the pairs entwined technology, through the Connect Services Platforms.

Taking on Cisco’s expertise of network automation, BT has integrated Cisco’s platform into its own networks to deliver virtualisation solutions to give higher quality services at a much quicker rate to customers.

By bringing these new solutions to the partnership, the aim is to give BT’s customers much more choice across security, resilience, service and agility in future networks to enable better support for their digital transformation process.

Furthermore, these capabilities will reduce time and costs for customers needing to deploy networking functions such as routing and security across a global audience and also enable them to successfully transform hardware based appliances to a full virtualised network without any or as many risks.

Maria Grazia Pecorari, President for Digital, Global Portfolio & Marketing, Global Services, BT, said: “These services give multinational customers automation, flexibility and choice they need to transform their operations.

“By combining BT’s strong virtualisation, service management and security expertise and new Cisco technologies, we are reinforcing our position as a trusted partner to our customers, guiding them on their digital transformation journeys.”

Connect Services Platform and Connect Edge are expected to be launched in early 2018 to customers across 180 countries.