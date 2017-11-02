Lloyds, Halifax online banking outage enrages millions

So far the problem is persisting, with no update as to what is causing the widespread online banking outage.

A banking glitch has caused millions of Lloyds and Halifax customers to be unable to access their online banking accounts, reports of error messages and missing accounts have emerged.

Halifax has been impacted by the problem, seemingly because it is owned by the Lloyds Banking Group, however, the Bank of Scotland has so far been unaffected and it too is owned by Lloyds.

Customers are still in the dark as to what is causing this widespread problem, with Halifax coming forward and simply confirming that work is being done to solve it.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson has said: “We are aware that some of our customers are experiencing problems logging in to internet and mobile banking… We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

The banks involved have been hit by a volley of social media reaction to the problem, with millions of customers greatly inconvenienced and concerned.

Lloyds has previously experienced online banking problems when it was hit by a DDoS cyber-attack at the beginning of the year. In this instance online banking services were knocked out over a significant two-day period.

These banks were previously impacted in 2014 by a server glitch that resulted in hundreds of thousands of customers being unable to use cashpoints and debit cards, two out of seven IT servers went down to cause this problem.

Today has been busy in the banking world, with the Bank of England announcing an increase in interest rates; this announcement is stand out news as it has been ten years since they were last increased.

Interest rates have risen from 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent, rebalancing from a cut made in the summer of 2016. This move improves prospects for savers across the country, while many will be facing higher mortgage interest payments as a result.