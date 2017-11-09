Dell EMC safeguards IT investments with all-flash midrange storage

Dell EMC Unity customers are also lined up to be able to access free upgrades as part of the new initiative.

Adding to an already extensive portfolio, Dell EMC has added two new SC All-Flash storage arrays targeting the modernisation of data centres.

As part of this latest initiative, Dell EMC is also looking to stand out by making sure customers are satisfied.

The company is aiming to ensure this with a new Future-Proof Storage Loyalty Program; this will give midrange storage customers an opportunity to gain investment protection and other benefits for saving money.

Free software upgrades have also been announced for customers in the Dell EMC Unity category, this will provide synchronous file replication and inline data deduplication.

John Byrne, president, Global Channels, Dell EMC, said: “The storage opportunity for Dell EMC partners is immense, and the Future-Proof Storage Loyalty program delivers even more benefit to those partners who want to truly go big and win big with us. The combination of Dell EMC’s market-leading, transformation-enabling storage portfolio and the ability for partners to put more competitive deals on the table is absolutely a game-changer: for customers, for partners, and for Dell EMC.”

The SC5020F and the SC7020F appliances will be available in the form of 3U appliances, armed with up to 256GB of memory.

Scott Sinclair, senior analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group, said: “Storage buyers are increasingly voting with their wallets in the direction of All-Flash arrays to help them modernize the data center for increased performance, efficiency and to drive IT cost-savings goals. Dell EMC is bringing this all together with products and programs that safeguard storage investments while introducing guarantees designed to instill another level of confidence with customers.”

Scott Winslow, president, Winslow Technology Group, LLC, said: “Dell EMC has upped the ante once again, enabling us to deliver even more value to our customers with a truly attractive and competitive loyalty program to go along with their market-leading midrange storage products.”