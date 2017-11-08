Orange, Red Hat team-up on network virtualisation

Orange and Red Hat hope to bring the most modern communications network infrastructure to the market with their new partnership.

Orange and Red Hat are partnering in the aim of building modern infrastructures for agile, responsive networks aimed at bringing innovations to customers more quickly and scaling out services dynamically.

Orange and Red Hat’s partnership forms part of a joint engineering programme, which will see the two companies collaborate in open source community projects to accelerate technology innovation in network virtualization. Furthermore, Orange will use the Red Hat OpenStack Platform for its network functions virtualization infrastructure (NFVi) deployments.

The program aims to better address the specific needs of communications service providers and their networks when developing technologies. This community collaboration recently led to the integration of the OpenStack BGP VPN project and its reference implementation (BaGPipe), with Orange as a lead contributor. This BGP VPN project aims at letting telecom operators mutually interconnect Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) or NFV datacenters and businesses, using industry-standard routing technologies.

Orange is embracing NFV as part of its network transformation strategy, aiming to benefit from greater agility that can be enabled by decoupling its software layer from the hardware stack. To do so, Orange is using Red Hat OpenStack Platform, for its multinational NFV deployment of massively-scalable and agile cloud IaaS, enabling better integration of virtual network functions (VNFs) from a range of vendors.

Darrell Jordan-Smith, VP Global ICT Red Hat, said: “Orange is embracing the role as a modern open communications provider. We’re very pleased that our technologies power Orange’s standardised NFVi platform and we’re excited to continue our collaboration in open source initiatives.”

Christian Gacon, vice president, Wireline Networks and Infrastructure, Orange said: “We are keen to spearhead development for technology platforms that can power our future networks and are teaming closely with Red Hat to drive innovation in open communities to help shape them in line with real-world requirements.

“Our joint work on the BGP VPN project is a great example of an important piece of networking technology that we are enhancing for modern communications, as the industry strives towards more dynamic, agile and self-adaptive networks.”

Seemingly an area of much interest to many companies as Cisco also strengthens its hybrid IT infrastructure in partnership with BT, in the battle to take the lead in the ever changing digital era and networking market.