Rivers of Data: Environment Agency in £6m Telemetry Tender

The Environment Agency has pulled the trigger on plans for a sweeping refresh of its central data processing infrastructure, today announcing a £6 million contract for a new cloud-based telemetry system.

The agency – which falls under the authority of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) – is swapping its eight existing data crunching platforms for a single system or application hosted on Azure or AWS, but will be providing the cloud environment separately.

A public notice puts the value of the five-year contract at £6 million, with the possibility of two 12 month extensions.

Environment Agency Data

The tender comes amid ongoing modernisation of the agency’s approximately 5,500 telemetry outstations – which generate the Environment Agency data that underpins flood warning services across England.