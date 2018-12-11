Damning Report on Equifax Security Failures is a Lesson for all Enterprises

No clear lines of authority, complex and “antiquated” custom IT infrastructure…

Equifax allowed over 300 security certificates to expire, including 79 certificates for monitoring business critical domains, prior to a data breach that exposed the personal data of over 143 million people, including 15.2 million UK records.

That’s according to a new report from the US House of Representatives’ Oversight Committee. It gave short shrift to the company’s argument that one IT technician failing to patch was to blame for the breach, which saw hackers exploit a vulnerability in Apache’s Struts system to steal the personal data of half America’s population.

The 96-page report [pdf] is a salutary lesson in how a major breach happened – and two points of failure may sound eerily familiar warnings to many enterprises.

Equifax Security Failure: Lack of Accountability and IT Complexity Blamed

As the report notes: “Firstly, a lack of accountability and no clear lines of authority in Equifax’s IT management structure existed, leading to an execution gap between IT policy development and operation. This also restricted the company’s implementation of other security initiatives in a comprehensive and timely manner.”

“Secondly, Equifax’s aggressive growth strategy and accumulation of data resulted in a complex IT environment. Equifax ran a number of its most critical IT applications on custom-built legacy systems. Both the complexity and antiquated nature of Equifax’s IT systems made IT security especially challenging.”

How the Hack Happened

The report is also a compelling insight into how hack occurred. During the attack, which began in May 2017 and which lasted for 76 days. the attackers dropped web shells (a web-based backdoor) to obtain remote control over Equifax’s network. They found a file containing unencrypted credentials usernames and passwords), enabling the attackers to access sensitive data outside of the ACIS environment. The attackers were able to use these credentials to access 48 unrelated databases.

The report notes: “Attackers sent 9,000 queries on these 48 databases, successfully locating unencrypted personally identifiable information (PII) data 265 times. The attackers transferred this data out of the Equifax environment, unbeknownst to Equifax. Equifax did not see the data exfiltration because the device used to monitor ACIS network traffic had been inactive for 19 months due to an expired security certificate.”