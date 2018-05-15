Equinix Announces $39 Million UK Data Centre Expansion

Equinix says post-Brexit that upgraded IT infrastructure is vital.

Equinix is investing $39 million (£28.7 million) to expand its “LD4” London Slough Campus, the US-based network giant announced this week.

The London Slough campus is one of the company’s busiest network nodes in the UK, with over 90 network service providers and access to a range of transatlantic cables.

The data centre offers latency in the region of 30 milliseconds to New York and four milliseconds to Frankfurt, making it a popular high-performance hub for electronic trading, as well as cloud and content service provision.

Russell Poole, Managing Director of Equinix UK, said: “It is estimated that the financial and professional services industry contributes £176 billion to the UK economy annually. In order for London to retain its title as the financial centre of the world, despite concerns over Brexit, businesses require the latest IT infrastructure to thrive.”

He added: “The extension of our LD4 data centre will help financial market participants continue to interconnect on a global scale — enabling them to improve the way investors’ access and act on the information that drives the global economy.”

In London alone, Equinix has eight IBX systems that service more than 1,000 customers based in the city. The company has 3,777 cabinets – or frameworks designed to house servers and other data centre computing equipment – in operation across 10,000 square metres. An additional 1,075 cabinets with approximately 3,300 square metres of colocation area will be added to the Slough data centre.

Equinix is investing a further $70 million (£51.7 million) in TY11, the company’s eleventh data centre in Tokyo. The company is expected to open its Ariake site by Q1 of 2019 where the data centre will power 1,000 servers.

Once the Ariake data centre is fully built, the total capacity of the data centre is calculated at 2,800 cabinets.

Samuel Le, President of Equinix Asia-Pacific said: “This new facility in Japan will be the latest in a series of expansions across the Asia-Pacific region and highlights our ongoing commitment to enabling our customers to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything.”

“Japan continues to be an important market for us, acting as a key hub for the cloud and financial services industries across the entire region.”