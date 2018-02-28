MWC 2018: Ericsson adds AI, machine learning to handle network complexities

As IT environments become more complex, organisations must prepare efficiently. Ericsson has turned to machine learning and AI to do just that.

Mobile World Congress has focused a lot around 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), but Ericsson has shifted the focus back to artificial intelligence (AI).

The telecommunications company has announced incorporating machine learning and AI within its entire organisation and customer operations. The aim of the introduction is to enable networks across the company to self-optimize, improve efficiency and deliver better user experiences.

As the number of networks, IT systems and processes increases the complexity of the technology world is at its peak today and is set to increase as the likes of 5G and IoT are introduced. Therefore, organizations must look to solutions using AI and machine learning to handle the complexity with a more efficient outlook than humanly possible.

Ericsson decided to implement AI operations across its business model to improve the efficiency of the business, for example with handover calls. Machine learning capabilities can predict patterns in calling traffic and put cells in ‘dormat’ mode without impacting the user, which has increased efficiency by 10%.

Another area of concern with complex systems is the mistakes that could be made. However the use of AI and machine learning can significantly reduce the likelihood of such malfunction happening within an organisation, which Ericsson reported was up to 30%.

“With automation and domain specific AI, the intelligence built into the network platform provides superior performance while optimizing use of scarce radio network resources,” Erik Ekudden, CTO, Ericsson, said. “We are developing Machine Intelligence solutions across our product portfolio and services to provide the highest performance and most intuitive and easy to use network operations for our customers.

The introduction of edge computing has also enabled organizations to drive efficiency for customers, but to enhance this even further Ericsson has introduced the AI capabilities at the edge as well. This will enable the handover of information to be twice as fast, helping customers make decisions more quickly and analyse data more efficiently.

Enhancing networks with AI and machine learning will help address complexities that are presented in the IT environment today, thus helping businesses to thrive further in the constant changing tech world.