Wanted: Brexit IT Lead for the Home Office

Is £95k enough to attract top-tier talent?

The Home Office is looking for a specialist to fulfil the role of EU Exit Technology Delivery lead. The position will involve designing and working on the UK’s Borders, Immigration and Biometric technological transformation ahead of Brexit.

The successful candidate will be working within DDaT, the Digital, Data and Technology sector of the Home Office.

DDaT employs some 3,000 staff, augmented by private sector contractors. It is responsible for overseeing three million visa applications, 100 million borders crossings and it also supports 140 million police inquiries of people and property each year.

Joanna Davinson Chief DDaT Officer said of the role: “It is clear that the department’s ability to deliver major transformational change depends hugely on our digital, data and technology capabilities.”

The Job

The position notice states that the: “EU EXIT comprises a layer of IT-enabled change that sits atop and across DDaT’s existing change portfolios.”

The candidate will have to “react to the changing complexity of the UK leaving the European Union”.

“As UK prepares to leave the EU the demand is likely to leverage new capabilities already planned for delivery, but it could also require significant changes to existing plans, and the standing up of entirely new projects.”

Here are a few of the specific task the Home Office wants taken care of: “Cross HO representation of DDaT in the design of the future immigration system, explicitly linking this to EU Exit where appropriate and providing input regarding the deliverability of developing policy as part of the concept and design phases.”

“Participation and presentation at the key governance boards that support this work.”

“Elicit exceptional performance, buy-in and value from a range of programmes and suppliers, many of whom will be in mid flight delivery.”

“Develop and then evolve the DDaT approach to large cross programme systems integration including governance and funding aspects.”

“Consult, negotiate and lead, liaising with multiple partners/stakeholders

to achieve consensus on priorities and impacts, supporting senior

decision makers to achieve HO desired outcomes.”

Drawing in Top Talent?

The salary for the position is £95,000 – £105,000 and the main department building they will be working from will be in Croydon.

Considering the extent of the responsibilities the successful candidate will assume with regards to the UK’s critical infrastructure upon its departure from the EU, the salary may not prove hugely enticing.

For example London-based Cyber Business Resource Ltd are looking for a Professional Service Project Manager; arguably a position of significantly less responsibility, for £100,000 a year. A second position which shows how lucrative the private sector can be is the role of Crypto Security Architect with London based Forte ICT who are offering £160,000 + Bonus for the position.

Whoever the successful candidate is, they will be at the heart of the digital transformation of many of the UK’s key IT infrastructures, setting out how they will be structured and operated for years to come.