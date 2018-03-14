Container Adoption: Europe Leads, Australia Lags in Docker Adoption: Sumo Logic

US and APAC regions well ahead when it comes to tracking security issues in the cloud.

Machine data analytics specialists Sumo Logic say that European companies are falling behind businesses in the US and APAC regions when it comes to tracking security issues in the cloud. Only 43 percent of companies in Europe, for example, are making use of AWS CloudTrail – Amazon Web Services’ native compliance and security tool – compared to over 51 percent in the US and 58 percent in Sydney.

Sumo Logic also found that there has been significant growth in the use of containers – instead of virtualizing hardware, containers rest on top of a single Linux instance – and serverless computing. Adoption of leading container platform provider Docker within AWS is higher in Europe than US or Sydney – 27 percent of companies in Europe are running Docker, compared to 24 percent in US and 18 percent in Australia.

AWS Lambda, by contrast, is further ahead in Australia, with 26 percent of companies deploying on this. Kubernetes meanwhile leads in Europe – 9 percent of companies are running Kubernetes on AWS in Europe, 5 percent in Sydney and 8 percent in the US.

Mukesh Sharma, Vice President EMEA at Sumo Logic, commented, “Companies are keen to move over to cloud services and deploy their applications using new infrastructures like containers. We see more software teams moving over to Lambda and Docker to control their container deployments, but they also need more management insight into how those infrastructures are performing over time.

He added: “Using machine data analytics can help bridge those gaps for IT and developer teams and provide the continuous intelligence needed to measure the success of digital transformation initiatives as well. At the same time, security for these new deployments has to be considered. More companies should make use of security and compliance support that is present in AWS and Azure – combining this with application-level insight can help developer and security teams collaborate on keeping their critical applications secure over time.”

The report is based on anoymised data analysed from applications and infrastructure managed by more than 1,500 Sumo Logic customers on cloud platforms like AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform. (Sumo Logic analyses more than 100 petabytes of data, executes over 30 million searches and queries more than 400 trillion records daily, the company said.