Deutsche Boerse Blames “Faulty Third-Party Software” for Exchange Outage

“We now understand the exact cause and have eliminated the issue”

Technical issues that delayed trading on a leading German equities exchange have been blamed on “faulty third party software”.

The issue delayed the open of the Xetra exchange until midday, in its second multi-hour outage in three months.

Other countries whose trading venues suffered as a result of the outage were Prague, Viena, Budapest, Zagreb and Ljubljana, as they all use Deutsche Boerse’s T7 trading infrastructure.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Boerse said: “The disruption in the T7 system in April and [Wednesday’s] failure had the same origin. They were due to faulty third-party software that is part of the trading system. We now understand the exact cause and have eliminated the issue.

“The system is now running stably and we expect it to remain so.”

Floor trading in single stocks carried on during the morning until 10:45 BST, after which trading was set to resume with a cash auction.

Yet by 1030 BST only one third of the 99 stocks in Germany’s large and mid-cap index had crossed trades, according to a stock update by technology information exchange Sharecast.com.

In the first outage in April a sovereign bond auction in Denmark had to be postponed because of the outage’s effect on the Eurex platform for trading in futures. In August 2019, meanwhile, London Stock Exchange also had trading delayed by an hour and 40 minutes — the longest outage in eight years — owing to what LSE described as a “technical software issue”.