Facebook Down: Social Media Giant Latest to Suffer a Severe Outage

ThousandEyes suggests app-layer issue to blame

A Facebook outage has left users of the social media company’s family of services locked out globally, with Facebook itself, Instagram and WhatsApp users all affected.

The Facebook outage has also affected its advertisement services. The company confirmed it was not the result of a DDoS attack but has yet to provide more detail.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

Networking monitoring company ThousandEyes said: “Our tests shows this is very likely an app-layer issue, as we see 500 Internal Server Errors being reported from various locations around the globe. # FacebookDown”

Today starting at 9:25 AM PST Facebook users around the globe have had issues reaching their services. Our tests shows this is very likely an app-layer issue, as we see 500 Internal Server Errors being reported from various locations around the globe. #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/3S4iPnw7Xn — ThousandEyes (@thousandeyes) March 13, 2019

An update on Facebook’s developer page said: “We are currently experiencing issues that may cause some API requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly. We are investigating the issue and working on a resolution.”

The status page shows a quadrupling of API error rates to still less-than-catastrophic 4.7 percent as of approximately 21:00 GMT and a doubling of average API response times to approximately 240 milliseconds.

The technical hiccup follows last night’s Gmail and Google Drive outage; few companies, even those with a sprawling array of data centres, seem to be immune to such issues: Microsoft Office 365 also recently suffered a near-two-day outage for some users.

We're also aware that people are experiencing issues with access to our ads interfaces, we'll share an update as soon as possible. https://t.co/Wk4STxGuEq — Rob Leathern (@robleathern) March 13, 2019

Facebook operates 15 data centres globally, including in Ireland, Singapore and Sweden. The company had 1.58 billion daily active users in December 2018 and estimates that around 2.7 billion people now use Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, or Messenger each month.

More on the cause of the outage as it comes.