Facebook readies users for GDPR arrival

Have you thought about GDPR yet? It is arriving on the 25th of May, 2018.

Facebook has released a set of privacy principles it uses for handling user data in preparation for GDPR, the social media giant is also set to provide educational videos.

Opening up about the principles it works on, Facebook is aiming to create transparency for users in terms of how their data is stored and handled. Information on how to manage your own data is also a focus of the principles.

GDPR is now clearly distinguishable on the horizon, arriving on the 25th of May, 2018. With the major regulation fast approaching it is likely that leading organisations from across the industries begin educational drives in a move toward compliance.

In the blog post that lists the principles, Erin Egan, chief privacy officer at Facebook, said: “You should be able to make the privacy choices that are right for you. We want to make sure you know where your privacy controls are and how to adjust them. For example, our audience selector tool lets you decide who you share with for every post. We develop controls based on feedback from around the world.”

In the set of principles, Facebook also tells users that it engages in rigorous data security testing as well as conducting privacy reviews, further opening up to users about its practices.

“We work around the clock to help protect people’s accounts, and we build security into every Facebook product. Our security systems run millions of times per second to help catch threats automatically and remove them before they ever reach you. You can also use our security tools like two-factor authentication to help keep your account even more secure,” Egan said.

At the root of this move, Facebook is aiming to tell customers that they can control their own information, and that not everything must be shared with everyone.

Egan said: “You own the information you share on Facebook. This means you decide what you share and who you share it with on Facebook, and you can change your mind. That’s why we give you tools for deleting anything you’ve posted. We remove it from your timeline and from our servers. You can also delete your account whenever you want.”