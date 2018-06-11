Pssssst: Want to Build A New Website for the FCA?

“More video, better UX please”

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is scouting for suppliers to develop and maintain its website in a contract estimated at a healthy £2 million.

The job would include “development, maintenance and support” of fca.org.uk and a range of digital services “including UX, video, design and user testing.”

It comes after the institution, which regulates the conduct of more than 58,000 businesses, in April awarded a £40 million contract to 17 companies to monitor its cyber defences as it seeks to strengthen its online security.

Cisco, Deloitte and PwC were among those contracted to test the FCA’s defences and monitor for potential threats.

More Security, Please

“The FCA require maintenance and support, security, service measurements and requests, plus incident management, service continuity, data storage, amongst other functional and non-functional requirements”, the regulator said in a statement published on a public tenders hub.

It plans to host a supplier day later this month to discuss the requirements and will issue further details once interest has been assessed.

A formal contract notice is expected on July 18, 2018.

The contract will primarily cover user experience (UX), digital design, user testing and video services (design and delivery) for its editorial and digital teams, but also security.

Cyber Coordination

The fresh investment comes after the FCA introduced cyber co-ordination groups across different financial sectors, with over 175 firms participating in the project on a quarterly basis.

The groups were launched as concerns continue to rise of a major cybersecurity incident in the financial sector, following a series of well publicised hacks.

Under the project, firms share information about cyber experiences to help promote understanding and increase awareness.

“These networks are vital in helping to stop contagion across sectors as well as providing opportunities to share thoughts and ideas. We are actively investigating ways to share the outcomes and key themes from these groups with a much wider financial sector audience, to benefit those firms who are unable to attend and provide context between the various sectors and better inform the industry”, the FCA said earlier this year.