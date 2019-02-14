Firebase Gets Self-Correcting App User Analytics

“Understand your users with better precision”

Google has released new analytical capabilities for its mobile and web development platform Firebase, including self-correcting “dynamic” audience evaluation for marketers in a move likely to be welcomed by e-commerce users.

(Firebase lets developers build mobile application that work offline and are compatible with iOS and android operating systems. Google acquired Firebase in 2014 and quickly integrated it into its Google Cloud platform.)

Firebase Analytics is specifically designed for mobile applications, it is similar to Google Analytics, but it does not focuses on screen views and page views. Instead Firebase Analytics informs developers how users are engaging with applications.

Using the new capabilities, e-commerce application users can build an audience of customers that visit your app for the first time and add an item to their cart, but don’t make a purchase — and only include those who do so in a 30 day window.

As Google puts it: “You can now reach that audience with tailored messaging relevant to their experience with the app, and encourage them to make the purchase through an in-app promotion, email notification, or personalised ad. [But] Once these users have returned to the app, made a purchase, and/or exceeded the 30 day window however, they will no longer meet the criteria for that audience, and you will not adversely affect their experience with marketing that is no longer relevant to them.”

New Features Rolled Out For Firebase Analytics

Using Audience exclusion, developers can precisely define the criteria of which user they want to track. For instance, users can make a list that contains only users that have added an item to a shopping cart, while excluding those who have already made a purchase. In one of its new tools, dynamic audience evaluation, new consumers will only be added to you statistics after they have reached a certain criteria, while also excluding those that have passed out of your pre-set benchmark.

Steve Ganem Product Manager, Google Analytics for Firebase wrote in a blog that: “This allows you to “set and forget” your audiences while they populate, without the hassle of constantly re-evaluating them.”

Also included in the new features is the ability to set member durations allowing developers to include a membership time frame such as users who are only active within the last 30 days. This ensures that the audiences you target are still engaged in some form with the product.

