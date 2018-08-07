Flux Joins Forces with itsu for Trialling Paperless Receipts

Can I have my receipt please? It’s on your phone now.

Physical receipts could become a thing of the past as itsu and Flux are teaming up to deliver a trial launch of paperless receipts across the fast food chain’s 72 UK stores.

The data platform allows customers to go paperless by having their receipts available on their phone banking app.

Flux’s digital platform also offers digital loyalty stamps and offers, which are sold separately with the paperless receipts as part of the product suite.

Pod, Costa Coffee and Eat are a few UK retailers that have partnered up with Flux to make digital receipts available to customers.

The receipts can be accessed digitally through Flux’s banking partners Starling Bank and Monzo (closed pilot), as well as being available on Barclays through their Launchpad app.

Where’s My Paper Receipt?

Flux highlighted that itsu was one of the first UK retailers to trial only one of the startup’s products (paperless receipts).

The startup was co-founded in 2016 by Veronique Merriam Barbosa and Matty Cusden-Ross. Whereas Japanese-influenced restaurant chain itsu was founded by Julian Metcalfe in 1997, who founded Pret a Manger.

It follows after restaurant chain Wagamama launched its own digital payments system earlier on in the year with an app called “wagamamago”.

itsu have estimated in Flux’s blog post that they currently print on-demand “three million” receipts every year to customers.

The company emphasises a “clear environmental benefit” towards having paperless receipts, explaining that customers can “keep track closely of what they are spending on” while helping with budgeting money.

Matty Cusden-Ross, Founder and CEO of Flux commented: “With a strong focus on sustainability, we see itsu as a natural partner for being the first retailer to trial solely Flux’s paperless receipt product.

“We look forward to building exciting products for our mutual customers from paperless receipts, such as easy access nutritional information, and making the trial a success.”

Maria Dogin, Head of Communications at itsu added: “We are always striving to be a greener business and this is a terrific way to do this.”