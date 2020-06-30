EY: All Of Our Staff Can Do a Free Tech MBA

“Help EY clients navigate unprecedented disruption”

Big Four stalwart EY says it is making a fully accredited, tech-focussed MBA available for all of its 300,000+ staff globally.

The fully remote, free MBA is being delivered by Hult International Business School, one of the world’s largest business schools.

EY says anyone can take the free MBA, “regardless of role or position”, in a move designed to both boost skills internally and act as a compelling draw for incoming talent, amid a competitive market for skilled staff.

EY people studying for the free MBA will be able to build a curriculum around a range of customisable subject areas including AI, blockchain and robotic process automation, EY said today, along with employee wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and sustainable business practices.

The offering builds on consultancy’s existing “EY Badges” scheme, Staff will need to complete 16 “badges” spanning technology, leadership and business topics as well as a final “capstone” project over 300 hours.

Carmine Di Sibio, EY’s global chairman and CEO said: “The EY Tech MBA by Hult will enable EY people to harness the power of new technologies… and develop strategies to help EY clients navigate unprecedented disruption.

What do you think of the move? A generous perk? Will it devalue the power of an MBA? What is your business doing to help up-skill staff? Let us know