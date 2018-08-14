Amazon, Google and Microsoft Commit to Frictionless Data in Healthcare

Open standards, open specifications and open source tools are seen as essential in building a frictionless data exchange.

The Information Technology Industry (ITI) Council have committed to removing the barriers around cloud and AI technologies in healthcare.

The commitment was signed by Amazon, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and Salesforce, all of whom have experience with bringing technology to the healthcare industry.

Commenting in a released statement ITI president and CEO Dean Garfield said: “Today’s announcement will be a catalyst to creating better health outcomes for patients at a lower cost.”

“As transformative technologies like cloud computing and artificial intelligence continue to advance, it is important that we work towards creating partnerships that embrace open standards and interoperability.”

The Information Technology Industry Council is an advocacy group based in Washington D.C that represents some of the biggest American technology companies such as Dell, IBM, Cisco, Intel and includes the companies included in this new commitment to healthcare interoperability.

Focus on Cloud and AI

In their announcement they have listed key foundational ‘assumptions’ on which they wish to begin a dialog.

They want to foster an easy exchange of healthcare data inside the healthcare ecosystem, but this will be made with the correct permissions and controls set in place to ensure patients data is been handled correctly.

A continued watch on emerging technologies and the fast moving pace of technological innovation is to remain paramount in the construction of a new way in building healthcare data exchanges.

Gregory J. Moore Vice President of Healthcare at Google Cloud commented in the release that they: “Are committed to enabling interoperability of healthcare data through AI and the Cloud.”

“We are pleased to join others in the technology and healthcare ecosystem in this joint commitment to remove barriers and create solutions for the adoption of technologies for healthcare data interoperability. This will enable the delivery of high quality patient care, higher user satisfaction, and lower costs across the entire healthcare ecosystem.”

While Dr. Peter Lee VP of Microsoft Healthcare stated that: “The healthcare industry’s shift to the cloud gives the world a historic opportunity to ensure that frictionless and secure interoperability of health data becomes a reality.”