Consumer Back to Home

New Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 to Ditch Fingerprints for Iris Scanner

Increase / Decrease text size
Galaxy Tab S4
Previous ArticleHow to Get the Most out of Cyber Essentials
Next ArticleUK Full Fibre: Sweeping Regulatory Shakeup Needed

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

“Workplace by Facebook” Rolls Out Raft of New Features
5 hours ago
Go West? Chinese Behemoths Herald Change from The East
7 hours ago
Edge Computing and the Future of the Data Center  
7 hours ago
Atos to Expand its Influence in the US with £2.5 Billion Purchase of Syntel
11 hours ago
Sit Tight, Modern APIs Will Soon Take Banks on a Fast Ride
12 hours ago
Baseball Cap Triggers Hacker Conference Ructions
13 hours ago
Emotet Trojan on the Market as Hack Groups Become Malware Mercenaries
14 hours ago
UK Full Fibre: Sweeping Regulatory Shakeup Needed
14 hours ago
New Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 to Ditch Fingerprints for Iris Scanner
14 hours ago
How to Get the Most out of Cyber Essentials
16 hours ago
Singapore’s Offical Health Database Breached to the Tune of 1.5 Million Records
3 days ago
Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter Launch Data Transfer Project
3 days ago
Google Enterprise Gets New Features to Shore Up Security
3 days ago
Defra Hands DXC £81 Million Contract
3 days ago
MYPINPAD Launches Mobile Point-of-Sale Authentication Platform
4 days ago
Tech Consortium Agrees to Industry Standard for VR Headset Cable
4 days ago