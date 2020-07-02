Big Data Back to Home

Ordnance Survey Aims to Take on Google, Apple Maps with New Free Data Hub, APIs

Increase / Decrease text size
geospatial data
Previous ArticleCMA: Someone Should Break Up Google and Facebook, But Not Us...
No Newer Articles

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Ordnance Survey Aims to Take on Google, Apple Maps with New Free Data Hub, APIs
22 mins ago
CMA: Someone Should Break Up Google and Facebook, But Not Us…
19 hours ago
EY: All Of Our Staff Can Do a Free Tech MBA
2 days ago
Urgent Call to Patch New Palo Alto Vulnerability: “Foreign APTs will Attempt Exploit Soon”
2 days ago
Just Two Firms Tendered for this £40 Million IT Contract Opportunity
2 days ago
US Banking Regulator: We’d Like to Do Away with Quarterly Reports
2 days ago
The Big Interview: Peter Yapp, Schillings Partner & former NCSC Deputy Director: “Boards Need a CISO Who Reports Directly to Them”
2 days ago
India Bans 59 Chinese Apps, Citing Public Security
3 days ago
Technology Leaders Index Guidelines
3 days ago
MongoDB Appoints AWS, Grab Veteran as New CTO
3 days ago
Airbus CTO: Aviation Needs to Tap Emerging Technologies, Diverse Talent to Get Climate-Neutral
3 days ago
Introducing The Technology Leaders Index
3 days ago
Battling Cybercriminals on the ‘Digital Frontline’
3 days ago
As the Computer Misuse Act Turns 30, Critics Say Reform is Desperately Overdue
3 days ago
University of California: We Paid Cybercriminals a £1 Million Ransom
3 days ago
MLflow has Grown Up and Left Home: Machine Learning Framework Joins Linux Foundation
6 days ago