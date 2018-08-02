Getty Images Launch Panels, an AI tool to Automate News Photo Search

The platform was developed in partnership with image-optimisation platform Vizual.AI

Visual communication giant Getty Images today announced the release of Panels, a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool for media publishing able to recommend the best visual content to accompany a news article.

The tool was created with Vizual.AI, a cloud-based visual content optimisation startup based in Maryland.

Panels draws on Getty Images’ image database, providing media editors with a customisable research assistant able to summarise articles and offer a selection of images for different elements of the story.

Vizual.AI Curates Image Choice for Maximum Traffic

The platform uses natural language processing to match the text with Getty Images’ content and is powered by a self-improving algorithm that learns how an editor selects content for specific stories and optimises image choice for maximum traffic.

“In today’s digital world,” said Getty Images Senior Vice President Andrew Hamilton, “publishers are under constant pressure to tell the latest story and compete for consumer attention.”

“At the same time, we know how important compelling imagery is to create online engagement. Panels by Getty Images meets both of these challenges for our customers using the power of artificial intelligence.”

Use of AI to Optimise Image Processing Growing

As reported by the Huffington Post last year, only 20 percent of the worldwide online audience retain what is written in an article, while the percentage skyrockets to 80 percent for visual content.

While AI technology is gradually exploring new applications, its use in image-database processing has been developing steadily in the last few years.

CEO of Vizual.AI Doug Boccia said in a release: “We are excited to launch this new AI tool that allows media publishers to discover stunning visual content with the immediacy that the current landscape requires.”

His company runs a one line JavaScript snippet that allows Vizual.AI to optimize any site imagery users, select including video thumbnails and static images.

This snippet runs optimisations based on a number of configurations made during account activation with Vizual.AI. Dropping the snippet on to your site allows Vizual.AI to switch out the default static images for an optimised set of images that are the most likely to drive a higher click-through rate.

“It makes absolute sense to combine developing AI technology to save time and present editors with a curated set of picture options,” said ESI Media Managing Editor Doug Wills.

This is not the first time Getty Images has experimented with AI-powered tools. The company partnered with Cortex last April, creating an AI platform able to recommend the best Getty Images content for social media campaigns.

With over 300 million assets of multimedia elements in their databases, Getty Images is among the most-used tools on the net.

Given its worldwide reach, Panels could very well automate, and therefore change, the way image-searching is perceived in the news world.