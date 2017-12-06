Policy/Regulation Back to Home

Gig economy workers will have to wait another year for improved rights

Increase / Decrease text size
Gig economy workers will have to wait another year for improved rights
Previous ArticleUK consumers trust biometrics over passwords
Next ArticleGoogle AI taught to recognise diversity via smile detection

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Tech=Icon: Sandy Carter, AWS
3 weeks ago
The power of personalisation: give me what I want, when I want
3 hours ago
UK banks keep FCA in the dark about cyberattacks
3 hours ago
Pivotal embarks on new Cloud Foundry era and works with IBM
4 hours ago
100% cyberattack explosion predicted in next two years
7 hours ago
CDOs ‘more crucial than ever’ amid 4th Industrial Revolution disruption
7 hours ago
Digital Fragmentation could threaten business growth & innovation
7 hours ago
Intel reveals superfast AI facial recognition over 5G
9 hours ago
Google AI taught to recognise diversity via smile detection
9 hours ago
Gig economy workers will have to wait another year for improved rights
9 hours ago
UK consumers trust biometrics over passwords
1 day ago
Microsoft Azure VMs to be powered by AMD EPYC processors
1 day ago
Innovation paradox: UK consumers lack digital trust, demand experience
1 day ago
IBM unveils ‘game-changing powerhouse’ for AI
1 day ago
1 in 3 millennials would vote for AI politicians
1 day ago
Morgan Stanley launches online robo-advisor
1 day ago
Containers in DevOps and ‘at scale’ – the benefits and the challenges
1 day ago