GitHub Down: Upstream ISP Blamed

Outage lasted seven hours for many users

Leading code repository GitHub faced a seven-hour outage today and developers around the world are displeased. The company, recently acquired by Microsoft in a $7.5 billion deal, says it is “investigating a small portion of our users unable to access the site”. Developer Twitter suggests the outage has been more pronounced…

Reading through the list of comments it appears India is the only place with access. Perhaps the tweet should read, 'We are investigating a small portion of our users able to access the site.' — Rachelle Rathbone (@coding_love) September 11, 2018

GitHub down: The problem is believed to be upstream from the company.

Network intelligence specialist ThousandEyes told Computer Business Review: “Starting at 0745 UTC a subset of users connecting to GitHub’s Washington data centres, including some users in the UK, have been unable to access the service due to an ISP outage at Telia in Ashburn, VA. We are further assessing the impact and will follow up with additional information as it becomes available.”

ThousandEyes’ Archana Kesavan told Computer Business Review: “It’s definitely an issue upstream from GitHub and seems to be isolated within one service provider, Telia. It could be anything, some issue on an individual node, a configuration that’s gone wrong… Seven hours is a while though!”

TeliaNet could not be reached for comment.

In the absence of a quick fix, some were finding workarounds…

I worked around this issue by setting https://t.co/6km4ZG0jwm to resolve locally to one of the other addresses at https://t.co/ginZ952dov, i.e. 13.250.177.223. Hopefully this helps someone else that has this issue. — David Northern (@dmatic_33) September 11, 2018

In other, more upbeat news from the repository over the past 24 hours, it has announced that it is introducing a fresh service from new overlords Microsoft into GitHub Marketplace.

Microsoft’s Jeremy Epling Principal Group Program Manager, Azure DevOps, said in a blog on Monday: “With the introduction of Azure DevOps today, we’re offering developers a new CI/CD service called Azure Pipelines that enables you to continuously build, test, and deploy to any platform or cloud.”

“It has cloud-hosted agents for Linux, macOS, and Windows, powerful workflows with native container support, and flexible deployments to Kubernetes, VMs, and serverless environments.”

He added: “Starting today, Azure Pipelines provides unlimited CI/CD minutes and 10 parallel jobs to every open source project for free.”

“All open source projects run on the same infrastructure that our paying customers use. That means you’ll have the same fast performance and high quality of service. Many of the top open source projects are already using Azure Pipelines for CI/CD, such as Atom, CPython, Pipenv, Tox, Visual Studio Code, and TypeScript – and the list is growing every day.”

When GitHub’s back at 100 percent availability, why not have a tinker?

