GitPrime Sold to Pluralsight for $170 Million Cash

Developer productivity platform GitPrime has been snapped up by Pluralsight, the Utah-based enterprise technology skills platform, for $170 million in cash, just a year after the startup raised $10.5 million in its Series A funding round.

GitPrime provides data on software engineering metrics. It is connected to every major code repository, e.g. GitHub, Bitbucket, GitLab. It aggregates data from git repos, ticketing systems, and pull requests then presenting them as reports.

It has rapidly grown since being founded in 2015, securing an impressive blue chip customer base that includes Adobe, Atlassian, Disney, Splunk and VMware.

Integration of GitPrime with Pluralsight’s offering will “greatly expand the Pluralsight platform”, said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight, whose company provides an enterprise technology skills platform delivered as a subscription service. It provides expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics.

“Marrying Pluralsight’s skill measurement and skill development capabilities with GitPrime’s developer productivity capabilities provides technology leaders with the most complete platform to improve efficiencies and speed up product development.”

The deal is expected to close on May 6.

The sale represents a successful exit for Series A investor OpenView, a Venture Capital fund, which wrote in a Medium blog: “We believe category defining businesses can be built anywhere, and we knew GitPrime’s Co-founders Travis Kimmel and Ben Thompson were onto something special when we first met them in Durango, CO.”

“OpenView’s investment in GitPrime remains the largest Series A in a town of less than 25,000 people, and we chose to partner with Travis and Ben because we believe that GitPrime has the potential to be a pillar on which the practice of software engineering stands… It has been an honor to work with Travis, Ben, and the entire GitPrime team.