Google ads changes could be bad news for business

Google will give its users more power to hide adverts they do not want to see through new ad options.

Businesses could see their online advert exposure drop as Google Ads updates let netizens opt out of seeing certain ads and make it easier to block some advertisers completely.

Google said it is responding to its users’ feedback and handing over more control regarding which adverts they see and where.

Users can now block an individual adverts across all devices with just one click. The targeted ads tycoon said it will also give web surfers more opportunities to turn off unwanted product promotions and company banners.

The search engine supergiant first released a ‘Mute This Ad’ feature in 2012, which enabled users to block individual advertisers which partnered with Google. Two updates to the feature will go ahead from Friday.

Google said in a blog post: “If you mute an ad for Snow Boot Co. on your smartphone, it will also be muted on your laptop.

“Second, you will likely see Mute This Ad in even more places as we are expanding this control to work across more apps and websites that partner with Google to show ads.”

In addition, Google revealed it removed one million ads from its online network in 2017 after receiving user feedback that certain ads were not relevant to them.

With regards to the Friday update, the conglomerate said it made the move after receiving “more than 5 billion pieces of feedback” from customers who mute adverts because they are not relevant.

The news comes after Facebook announced sweeping changes to its main platform which will reduce the number of ad impressions businesses can achieve. The social network made changes to its newsfeed algorithm to allow users to see more posts from family and friends and fewer from business groups.