Consumer Back to Home

Google Restricts Gmail API Access, Kills Google+ After Data Exposed

Increase / Decrease text size
google+
Previous ArticlePublic and Private Sector Collaboration Key to Cracking Slow Payments Crisis
No Newer Articles

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Google Restricts Gmail API Access, Kills Google+ After Data Exposed
8 hours ago
Public and Private Sector Collaboration Key to Cracking Slow Payments Crisis
11 hours ago
VoiceVault Calls in Administrators: Biometrics Specialist’s Assets for Sale
13 hours ago
Google Data Misuse Case Blocked in London High Court
14 hours ago
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – DDoS Attacks Blight Launch
15 hours ago
HP Inc’s UK MD Talks 3D Printing and the Sunday Roast
17 hours ago
Post-Super Micro Controversy: How Secure Is My Hardware?
19 hours ago
Microsoft Freezes Windows 10 Update After Files Reported Missing
19 hours ago
Public Cloud API Security Risks: Fact or Fiction?
3 days ago
Internet Encryption Hits 50%: Netflix Eating 15% of Global Traffic
4 days ago
Alarm Bells Ring Over Crucial Brexit Customs IT System Delays
4 days ago
UK’s First Live 5G Trial Starts in Canary Wharf
4 days ago
Interpol President Vanishes
4 days ago
The Old Lady Roadblock: Bank of England IT “Archaic” and Hindering Payments Innovation
4 days ago
Instagram Influencers Targeted in Ransomware Campaign
4 days ago
Apple Offering Free Coding Sessions Across All European Stores
4 days ago