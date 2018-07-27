Google Cloud Announces Collaborations with Accenture and GitHub

Google Cloud announces string of new collaborations

Google Cloud has announced new collaborations with management and consulting firm Accenture and code repository GitHub.

What is Cloud Build?

Cloud Build is Google Cloud’s latest continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery platform that allows developers to build and test applications in the cloud at scale.

The platform is built on top of Google’s cloud infrastructure where the platform has a range of central processing units (CPU) sizes available on a pay-for-what-you-use pricing structure. Code repositories such as GitHub, GitLab, Cloud Source Repositories and BitBucket are all compatible with Cloud Build.

How Does Cloud Build Work With GitHub?

Google Cloud’s Cloud Build works with GitHub by the code repository automatically giving the developer smart recommendations. This means that GitHub can instantly detect and recommend CI for the repositories that contain Docker files.

Cloud Build also uses the new Checks API where it enables the user to obtain feedback for code integration while receiving detailed information without having to leave GitHub. Jason Warner, Senior Vice President of Technology at GitHub commented in a blog post: “GitHub is excited to partner with Google to make CI for cloud-native application development painless.

“The ability to use Cloud Build for CI as a part of the GitHub workflow is just the start of this partnership and we look forward to building more in the future with Google.”

Accenture Google Cloud Business Group

Accenture and Google Cloud meanwhile have jointly-launched the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group (AGBG) at the start of the week.

With an initial emphasis on the retail, consumer packaged goods, and health industries, AGBG will allow Accenture and Google Cloud to focus on several areas, the two said, including using machine learning to add business value, cloud migrations, managed SAP solutions on GCP and more.

The AGBG extends a longstanding alliance between the two companies. One example is with Verizon, where Accenture is leveraging advanced analytics and Google Cloud technology to re-imagine the customer service experience. The solution is expected to help Verizon resolve customer issues faster while reducing costs.

Accenture’s Google Cloud Center of Excellence will become part of AGBG, focusing on developing solutions in high-growth areas to accelerate clients’ adoption of Google Cloud.