Google has the Vision to bring AI to more businesses

A widening skills gap and budget limitations are causing businesses to miss out on AI opportunities, Google is planning to combat this gap with AutoML.

Google Cloud has announced the launch of Cloud AutoML, a series of machine learning solutions geared toward making AI available to businesses and developers.

Vision is the first iteration of the AutoML series and has been designed to streamline the process of custom ML model creation for image recognition.

Among the benefits of this first version are increased accuracy in image recognition, enhanced ease of use, and accelerated turnaround time for production-ready models. Google also states that it will be fit for cross-industry applications.

Alan Rosenwinkel, Data Scientist at URBN, said: “Creating and maintaining a comprehensive set of product attributes is critical to providing our customers relevant product recommendations, accurate search results, and helpful product filters; however, manually creating product attributes is arduous and time-consuming. To address this, our team has been evaluating Cloud AutoML to automate the product attribution process by recognizing nuanced product characteristics like patterns and necklines styles.”

Customer experience is increasingly proving to be a focus of cutting edge technology applications, and these enhanced capabilities from Google are proving effective.

Mike White, CTO and SVP, for Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, says: “Cloud AutoML’s technology is helping us build vision models to annotate our products with Disney characters, product categories, and colors. These annotations are being integrated into our search engine to enhance the impact on Guest experience through more relevant search results, expedited discovery, and product recommendations on shopDisney.”

Due to limited talent and tight budgets, Google believes many are unable to leverage the business benefits of artificial intelligence and machine learning; this is a key barrier the company seeks to tackle with Cloud AutoML.

Sophie Maxwell, Conservation Technology Lead at the Zoological Society of London, tells us: “ZSL is an international conservation charity devoted to the worldwide conservation of animals and their habitats. A key requirement to deliver on this mission is to track wildlife populations to learn more about their distribution and better understand the impact humans are having on these species. In order to achieve this, ZSL has deployed a series of camera traps in the wild that take pictures of passing animals when triggered by heat or motion.”