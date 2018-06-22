Google Launches New Cloud Engineer Certificate

Google’s latest certificate is designed to address high demand for foundational cloud skills.

Google Cloud has launched a new cloud engineer certificate, designed to address growing demand for foundational cloud skills to deploy applications and maintain cloud projects on the platform.

The Associate Cloud Certification is the newest certificate introduced from the American multinational tech company.

Google’s newest certification joins Professional Cloud Architect, which was launched in 2016 and Data Engineer certifications.

It comes after Google Cloud Platform secured client wins with video game development company Unity, KPMG and big data software firm Hortonworks.

Last year, the number of people who took the Google Cloud Certified professional certification grew by 10 times.

What is an Associate Cloud Engineer?

An Associate Cloud Engineer is responsible for growing, properly monitoring the application, and managed by authorised personnel.

To qualify as an Associate Cloud Engineer, the individual is responsible for deploying applications, monitoring operations, and managing enterprise solutions.

They have to be able to use Google Cloud Console and the command-line interface to perform common platform-based tasks or maintain one or more deployed solutions that leverage Google-managed or self-managed services on Google Cloud.

With the certificate being an entry point to Google’s professional-level certifications, they must demonstrate solid working GCP product and technology knowledge.

Partners including Rackspace played a role in developing the Associate Cloud Engineer exam, which helps them address the need to expand their GCP knowledge and increasing demand for Google Cloud Technologies.

Luvlynn McAllister, Director, Sales Strategy & Business Operations, Rackspace was excited to hear about the Associate Cloud Engineer certificate coming into the market.

McAllister said in Google Cloud’s blog post: “We are really excited for the Associate Cloud Engineer to come to market. It allows us to target multiple role profiles within our company to drive greater knowledge and expertise of Google Cloud technologies across our various managed services offerings.”

Morgan Jones, an IT professional, emphasised experience of Google Cloud products and technologies as an important factor in passing the certification.

Jones added: “You have to have experience on the GCP Console to do well on this exam. If you haven’t used the platform and you just cram for the exam, you will not do well. The hands-on labs helped me prepare for that.”