Google Cloud expands data centres with undersea cables

The additional cables aim to expand Google’s Cloud network around the globe.

Google is looking to expand its already considerable cloud reach, adding more undersea cables around the world.

A total of three undersea cables will be opened over the next two years to expand Google’s Cloud network around the world, bringing five new regions to its portfolio over the course of 2018 and 2019.

The undersea cables will be released in 2019 to help expand the cloud business and open various different routes. First, there is the ‘Curie’ cable, named after prize-winning scientist Marie Curie and the first intercontinental cable built by a company not in telecommunications. ‘Curie’ will span over 6200 miles from Los Angeles to Chile, being the first new cable to arrive in Chile for almost 20 years.

Secondly, there is the ‘Havfrue’ cable, which means ‘mermaid’ in Danish. The cable will run from the US’ east coast all the way to Denmark and is expected to be online by the end of next year.

The third cable is the ‘HK-G’ cable, which Google is building alongside RTI-C and NEC, to expand coverage across the Pacific region. ‘HK-G’ will stretch over 2400 miles running from Hong Kong to Guam.

“At Google, we have spent $30 billion improving our infrastructure over three years, and we’re not done yet. From data centres to subsea cables, Google is committed to connecting the world and serving our Cloud customers,” wrote Ben Treynor, 24×7 VP, Google Cloud.

By deploying more undersea cables, Google aims to expand and improve the network it says delivers a quarter of the world’s internet traffic. All the cables are expected to be completed by 2019.

PayPal is one of Google’s Cloud customers and welcomes the decision to deploy more cables around the world, better connecting cities.

“At PayPal, we process billions of transactions across the globe and need to do so securely, instantaneously and economically. As a result, security, networking and infrastructure were key considerations for us when choosing a cloud provider,” said Sri Shivananda, PayPal’s Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“With Google Cloud, we have access to the world’s largest network, which helps us reach our infrastructure goals and best serve our millions of users.”

From a customer perspective, the new investments mean expanding the existing cloud network further for more connections to be made worldwide as well as faster and more reliable connectivity for each and every user.

Treynor said: “We’re excited about these improvements. We’re increasing our commitment to ensure users have the best connections in this increasingly connected world.”