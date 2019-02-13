Google in $13 Billion US Data Centre Spending Spree

Plan includes 7 new data centres

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced a $13 billion programme to build seven new data centres and a range of new offices across the United States.

The spending will entail expansion of the company’s footprint in 14 states, and mean that it has a home in 24 total states, with 13 data centres in the US.

Today we’re announcing that Google will be investing $13 billion in offices and data centers in the US this year. With this new investment, we’ll now have a home in 24 total states, including data centers in 13 communities. https://t.co/IPZJNPXp5l — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 13, 2019

In a blog posted late Wednesday, Pichai said: “One year ago this week, I was in Montgomery County, Tennessee to break ground for a new data center in Clarksville.”

“It was clear from the excitement at the event that the jobs and economic investment meant a great deal to the community…”

“I’m proud to say that our U.S. footprint is growing rapidly: In the last year, we’ve hired more than 10,000 people in the U.S. and made over $9 billion in investments. Our expansion across the U.S. has been crucial to finding great new talent, improving the services that people use every day, and investing in our business.”

The new investments will create more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia, Pichai said, as well as result in significant new renewable energy investments as it grows.

The announcement came as hyperscale cloud providers Amazon, Google and Microsoft spent $27.6 billion, $25.1 billion, $15.8 billion on CAPEX (including capital and build-to-suit leases for both Amazon and Microsoft) respectively in 2018; year-over-year increases of 19 percent, 91 percent, and 39 percent respectively.

The plan includes new data centers in Ohio and Nebraska, the company’s first data center in Nevada, a data centre in Texas and the expansion of data centres in Oklahoma and South Carolina.