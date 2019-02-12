Google Hire Now Available in the UK

First foray outside the US for new application

Google Hire, the recruitment application first launched in the US in 2017, is now available in the UK, Google said today.

The app is bundled into G Suite: Google’s collection of cloud-based collaboration apps including Gmail, Docs, Drive and Calendar.

The Hire application is aimed making the recruitment of new employees more efficient. Google has released it into the Canadian and British markets in the app’s first global foray. It allows users to post jobs to multiple sites, track applications, use recruiting email templates that integrate with Gmail and more.

For example, if you are using Google calendar, any interview you schedule with Hire will be automatically added. The application will also include any relevant detail into the calendar bookmark such as contact information, a full interview schedule and potential questions that each interview should use.

Berit Johnson Senior Product Manager at Google Cloud commented on its original release in the U.S that: “With a mind-set of “less is more,” the team conducted hundreds of user-testing sessions and worked with early adopter customers for more than a year to simplify and optimize every aspect of the user experience.”

Google Hire: Integrated into G Suite

A lot of the actually useful functionality is not contained within the Hire application itself, but is instead placed within the other applications within Google’s G Suite. For instance employers can use Google Sheets, a free spreadsheet software, in conjunction with the Hire app to analyse and then create visualutions of the data.

Don’t be mistaken in thinking this is a ‘free’ offering from Google where you trade data for a service. The pricing structure of Hire is mixed in with the G Suite License and is based on the size of your enterprise. It starts at £77 a month for 1- 25 employees, while the largest quote price is £310 per month for 76-100 workers, anything past that number and you need talk to their sales department.

UK-based business Utility Warehouse took part in trials for the technology, Steve Smith Head of Talent commented in a released statement that: “We were previously using a different ATS before making the jump. We chose Hire because of its simplicity. Our old ATS was slow and the user experience felt drawn out when compared to the speed of doing the same tasks on Hire. This means people actually use Hire as a first choice tool rather than an afterthought, as was the case previously.”