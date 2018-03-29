Better Connected: Google Home connects with Bluetooth Speakers

With the new feature, users can control Bluetooth speakers to stream music from Google Home smart speakers.

In what will be good news for users of Google Home devices, Google has finally figured out a way to pair up its family of smart speakers with Bluetooth speakers.

Google Home has been on the back foot ever since its launch with its family of smart home speakers not allowing users to pair the devices with external audio sources unlike its rival Amazon Echo.

Now thanks to an update, Google Home has matched its competitor to some extent by giving its users the ability to control their Bluetooth speakers to stream music from any of their Home devices and enjoy better sound quality through a new feature.

For this, a user has to launch the Google Home app on a phone or tablet, look for device settings in it and tap on the “default music speaker” menu. Here, the user will have an option to pair any available Bluetooth speaker that is compatible with the Google Home device.

Once the pairing is done, the music or any audio asked by the user to Google Home will automatically play on the selected Bluetooth speaker, without having to name the device to the Google smart speaker.

“Now any of your Google Home devices can connect to other Bluetooth speakers so you can control your entertainment experience simply using the sound of your voice,” Google said in a blog post. “Turn up the beats in the living room, listen to a podcast while you cook or finish a few chapters of your audiobook before bed—even in rooms that don’t have a Google device.”

The user will still have to talk to the Google Home device and not to the paired Bluetooth speakers whether it is for using smart home commands, to play the desired music, podcasts or asking it questions, seeking weather updates and what not.

Commands are easy to do and the sound can be doubled without much effort, claims Google by adding any Bluetooth speaker to a group in the Google Home app to enjoy multi-room audio.

Google says that the features work for the entire Google Home family that includes Home, Home Mini and Home Max. The new capability is not the only thing Google has announced in the last week, as it also launched its new Chromebook for schools to benefit teaching with smart devices.