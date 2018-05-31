Google Cloud Partners with KPMG

KPMG and Google are partnering up to help businesses adopt AI and cloud-based technologies.

Google has announced in an official blog post that it will be partnering up with Dutch professional services company KPMG to help businesses adopt cloud-based technologies through the Google Cloud platform.

Three out of the “Big Four” professional services companies (EY, PwC and Deloitte) currently have cloud partnerships with global cloud-based providers such as Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, and SAP to name but a few.

As more enterprises see the value of moving to the cloud, making the transition to a cloud-based platform can be tricky. Google’s partnership with KPMG will tackle issues relating to business transformation, cyber security and regulatory compliance.

KPMG have already built two solutions on the Google Cloud platform, which are already available for businesses to use, KPMG’s Intelligent Interactions and GDPR Assessment and Compliance Services.

In the post, KPMG said that Google Cloud’s size, scale, and security, as well as their “AI-first” commitment, priority and openness to their customers as beneficial to the company.

The company also added about bringing machine learning technologies to businesses through their pre-trained ML models where their customers will not need to build and train their own models.

Also, KPMG have built their own ML models using the Google Cloud Machine Learning Engine in which enterprises can customise through their Cloud ML Engine.

KPMG’s Intelligent Interactions uses “Cloud-Speech-to-Text” and the “Cloud Transformation API” alongside their ML models to help call centre agents can enhance their interactions with end-customers.

The Lighthouse Team at KPMG, who specialise in data and analytics, are launching their own Google Cloud-focused innovation lab with 80 certified experts experimenting and collaborating with Google’s team on their client case studies.

KPMG’s partnership with Google Cloud allows clients to take advantage of the KPMG Ignite portfolio of AI capabilities, KPMG’s Centre of Excellence for Data & Analytics and Intelligent Automation, alongside the company’s 65 certified Google Cloud consultants.

Miriam Hernandez-Kakol, KPMG’s Global Leader for Customer & Operations and Executive Sponsor for the Google Alliance explained about how their partnership with Google will benefit their business clients.

Miriam said: “Organisations are seeing advanced technologies and natural language experiences as a key to transforming their businesses.

“KPMG is creating data-driven solutions that harness Google Cloud technology, including machine learning to help our member firm clients advance business strategies and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.”