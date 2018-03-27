Boardroom Back to Home

Google launches Chrome OS tablet for schools

Increase / Decrease text size
Google has launched its first education tablet designed with Chrome OS. The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 will be the first such Chrome OS tablet for schools.
Previous ArticleTwitter follows Facebook, Google banning cryptocurrency ads
Next ArticleLinux launches AI Project to help build the future of AI

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Cyber Insurance: Worth The investment?
10 mins ago
10 Things You Need to Know about the Kata Containers Project
27 mins ago
Linux launches AI Project to help build the future of AI
45 mins ago
Google launches Chrome OS tablet for schools
55 mins ago
Twitter follows Facebook, Google banning cryptocurrency ads
2 hours ago
FTC launches probe into Facebook privacy practices
2 hours ago
Netskope enhances Cloud Security capabilities for enterprises
4 hours ago
Fintech and Data Job Vacancies in Massive Surge
6 hours ago
Uber self-driving plans held at a red light by Arizona Governor
7 hours ago
This Russia-Founded, BVI-Domiciled, Silicon Valley Favourite Just Broke Funding Records. What’s Next?
1 day ago
“Large, High Profile Buyers Please!” Gov’t in Fresh Cyber Sector Push
1 day ago
Khan transforms London into AI hub with new partner
1 day ago
Snap acquires British VR and gaming startup
1 day ago
Gov’t urges tech companies to improve & simplify data policies
1 day ago
Santander plans to launch international money transfer app
1 day ago
ATOS inks further £87m digitalisation deal with Siemens
1 day ago