Google looks to build new web standards based on AMP frameworks

The new features will enable users to receive web search results from pages without the AMP framework.

Google has announced it is planning to transform its current web standards, by applying its knowledge from AMP frameworks into new features.

The aim is to move on to the next step of AMP technology and support more instant-loading content not based on AMP technology in areas of Google Search, such as Top Stories.

Users currently benefit from the use of AMP frameworks because it makes mobile sites load almost instantly, but now Google is proposing to use its knowledge from the framework to adapt the web as a whole.

The benefits for users will mean non-AMP sites will be seen across the web not just through search engines, with this they will be able to be featured in the top stories rather than nowhere at all. The new features Google is offering will allow non-AMP sites to still feature in Google’s Top Stories feature list.

Google’s new offering is to those web pages that are not currently operating with an AMP framework, but to adopt the new features they must adhere to a specific performance and user experience criteria.

Features such as Web Packaging will be enhanced for web pages, which is not AMP specific technology therefore more businesses and pages can use it for instant-loading. Using another solution called iframe promotion it will be possible to make these features available to non-AMP content that can deploy those standards.

In a blog post Malte Ubl, Tech Lead for the AMP project at Google, said: “We are taking what we learned from AMP, and are working on web standards that will allow instant loading for non-AMP web content. We hope this work will also unlock AMP-like embeddability that powers Google Search features like the Top Stories carousel.”

The AMP framework was first launched in 2016, aiming to deliver mobile-optimised content with web pages loading almost instantly on mobile devices.

Google has already released a developer preview of AMP for email and the tech giant says it will continue to invest in the future.

Ubl said: “We will continue to invest heavily in AMP and hope to provide insights to future web standards on the way. I and the rest of the team are incredible excited about the future of open web and can’t wait to see what y’all will be building!”