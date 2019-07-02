Transport Back to Home

Yes, Google Maps Now Shows Your Speed; No, It Doesn’t Plan to Sell It to Insurers or the Police

Increase / Decrease text size
google maps speedo
Previous ArticleData is Our Greatest Asset – So Why Can’t We Find It?
Next ArticleAustralia Radically Restructures AWS Access for Government Agencies

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Cloudflare Suffers “Major” Outage: Takes Down a Chunk of the Internet
28 mins ago
Australia Radically Restructures AWS Access for Government Agencies
3 hours ago
Yes, Google Maps Now Shows Your Speed; No, It Doesn’t Plan to Sell It to Insurers or the Police
3 hours ago
Data is Our Greatest Asset – So Why Can’t We Find It?
5 hours ago
PROMOTED: Doing Business in the UK: Why Britain is Great for Technology
5 hours ago
“Urgent Legislation” Needed to Protect UK Elections from Online Interference: DCMS Committee
6 hours ago
Equinix Teams Up with Singapore’s Sovereign Wealth Fund to Launch New Hyperscale Line
6 hours ago
HCL Technologies $1.8 Billion IBM Product Acquisition, Launches New Software Division
8 hours ago
Cryptocurrency Arrests Sees UK and Europol Haul in Six For the Theft of £21 Million
1 day ago
NTT’s $11 Billion Mega-Merger: London Chosen for Global HQ – What Now for Staff, Strategy?
1 day ago
Squirrel Exploit Leaves Microsoft Teams Vulnerable to Privilege Escalation
1 day ago
The Intelligence Network: BAE Systems’ 1,500-Strong Coalition to Tackle Cyber Fraud
1 day ago
Five Questions with… Betty Blocks’ CEO Chris Obdam
1 day ago
The BoE’s Future of Finance Report: Ludicrous, Elitist, Sycophantic and Vague
1 day ago
Google’s “Cloud Data Catalog” Hits Public Beta: Makes it Easier to Tag, Search GCP Data Assets
4 days ago
Malicious Code – What It Is, Why it Matters, and How to Reduce the Risk
4 days ago