Google Further Flexes Its Marketing Muscles

Sweeping rebrand of marketing solutions revealed

Google has further flexed its muscles into the marketing industry with the introduction of Google Marketing Platform.

The new product is an amalgamation of DoubleClick Digital Marketing and the Google Analytics 360 Suite.

With the integration, the “DoubleClick” name will be retired.

Previously, DoubleClick’s clients included car manufacturers such as Nissan and Peugeot, as well as Dune London.

Rebranding for Google Advertising Products

Google have made a number of changes to their advertising products in a bid to simply a complex portfolio of products.

DoubleClick Search is now known as “Search Ads 360” and “Display & Video 360”, which combines features from their display advertising products.

Display & Video 360 allows marketers to execute advertising campaigns end-to-end in one place, helping teams create efficiency in working and doing more.

The technology giant highlighted on the Google Blog that they will “gradually transition customers from DoubleClick to Display & Video 360 as additional features become available”.

Managing Director for Platforms Dan Taylor said the Google Marketing Platform is responding to a growing need for collaboration — for example, he said Adidas used the platform to bring its brand and performance marketing teams together with the measurement team

A report conducted by American global management company, Bain & Company surveyed 1,700 senior marketing executives around the world on how they use insights and technology to engage customers.

It revealed that customer insight (33 percent) was a key investment area for marketers over the next few years alongside implementing new technology platforms (26 percent) and improving offline and online sales (26 percent).

An all-new Integration Center has been introduced to help the marketer easily discover and setup valuable connections between their products.

100+ integrations are supported with Google Marketing Platform, allowing marketers can choose how and what media to buy, as well as the way that they measure it.

Another new brand Google announced is Google Ad Manager, a platform that combines Google’s monetisation tools for publishers, DoubleClick Ad Exchange and DoubleClick for Publishers.

Jonathan Bellack, director of product management for publisher platforms, said the rebrand came as programmatic ad-buying becomes used more widely.

“These categories have just been breaking down for a while — all of our publishers already log into one user interface,” Bellack said. So the only thing that’s really changing is “the logo.