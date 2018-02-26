Google announces new mobile tools for customers at MWC

Google aims to better business for customers as it introduces new tools to measure mobile services.

Google has kicked off the announcements at Mobile World Congress (MWC), with new mobile tools available to customers.

The Silicon Valley Company did not hesitate on the first day of MWC, announcing two new tools that are now readily available for customers. Google hopes to help companies that are large or small to understand and improve their mobile sites with the new tools, to better business.

First is a Speed Scorecard tool, which will allow businesses to measure their mobile site speed ranks against top brands in the industry. The tool measures the speeds of thousands of sites from across 12 countries worldwide, to compare to individual businesses’ speeds.

Secondly, Google has announced its new Impact Calculator. Once businesses know the speed their mobile site loads, this tool will allow companies to work out the amount of revenue that would be available if mobile side speed was improved.

The tech giant has estimated that slow loading mobile sites could reduce organisations’ revenues by up to 20%, for every one-second delay in page loading time. Therefore introducing the tool will be able to estimate this figure, prompting businesses to look at different loading methods for their sites.

To back up the tool launches, Google carried out a Mobile Site Benchmark Study, partnered with UX, which analysed the usability and speed of the most visited mobile websites across the retail, travel and financial services industries.

The study found that Etsy is the top retail site, with top online brand ASOS falling in bottom lace. Booking.com takes first place for travel, in comparison to last place Trip Advisor and Confused.com takes on the top prize for best financial brand.

Google’s study found that over half (53%) of shoppers abandon their purchase or search if loading speed is less than three seconds, which can see businesses lose out on profits.

Additionally, the research revealed over three quarters (77%) of consumers access these sites through their mobiles and 64% use a smartphone as much as or more than a laptop. Therefore, the company has deemed these tools essential to the success of businesses in the future.