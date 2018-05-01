Deep/Machine Learning Back to Home

Google Launches New Open Images Dataset, Announces Competition

Increase / Decrease text size
Open Images
Previous ArticleData Discovery and Synchronisation gets Turbocharged
Next ArticleThe Journey to IAM success

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

MPs Urged to Regulate Cryptocurrency Investment
16 mins ago
Google Launches New Open Images Dataset, Announces Competition
55 mins ago
Data Discovery and Synchronisation gets Turbocharged
2 hours ago
Mobility 2030: The Infinite Car and Electric Vehicles
2 hours ago
Revolutionising Personalised Experiences with AI
18 hours ago
The Robots Come in Peace – With Coffee and Sandwiches
19 hours ago
Chinese Cyber Attacks on European Businesses Soar
20 hours ago
New Windows 10 Arrives Today (Hopefully) – Features Wide Range of New Tools for Enterprise Users
22 hours ago
Overcoming Barriers to Digital Transformation in the Housing Sector
1 day ago
Microsoft Develops “Image Segmentation Tool” Using Deep Learning – Targets Retail Industry
1 day ago
Have Web Apps Replaced Native for Businesses?
1 day ago
Massive Phishing Attack Launched from High Cost, “Legitimate” Infrastructure
4 days ago
PSD2: the Promise of the Payment Disrupter of 2018
4 days ago
AWS Machine Learning Use Up 250%
4 days ago
NSA: Our Crypto Is Good. ISO: No Thanks Though
4 days ago
Run from Celebrities Promoting ICOs
4 days ago