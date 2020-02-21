Google Confirms Plans to Port UK User Data out of Ireland

“If you don’t agree to the new terms, you should remove your content and stop using the services”

Google has confirmed that its US business will be the controller of UK users’ data from next month, instead of Google Ireland Ltd.

The news confirms Reuters reports earlier this week.

The move will arguably put the personal information of tens of millions of the UK’s Google users within easier reach of British law enforcement.

“Because the UK is leaving the EU, we’ve updated our Terms so that a United States based company, Google LLC, is now your service provider instead of Google Ireland Limited”, it said in updated terms today.

The company added: “We’ve also changed our Privacy Policy to make Google LLC the data controller responsible for your information and for complying with applicable privacy laws. We’re making similar changes to the terms of service for YouTube, YouTube Paid Services, and Google Play.”

Business Users

For business users based in the UK, “then the Terms don’t affect the rights you may have as a business user under the EU Platform-to-Business Regulation” Google added, referring to a set of rules introduced last summer intended to create a “fair, transparent and predictable business environment for smaller businesses and traders on online platforms.”

Google said in an FAQ that those unhappy with the change have a simple solution to deal with it: “If you don’t agree to the new terms, you should remove your content and stop using the services. You can also end your relationship with us at any time by deleting your Google Account.”

In earlier emailed comment, Toni Vitale, partner and head of data protection, JMW Solicitors, told Computer Business Review that Brexit should not affect UK to EEA data flows. He wrote: “Both the UK and EU hope to complete the adequacy decision process (to satisfy that there is an adequate level of data protection) within the Brexit transition period… The UK intends to recognise the EU’s data protection system as adequate, even in a no-deal scenario, which means that Brexit should not affect UK to EEA data flows.”

More detail to follow.