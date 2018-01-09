Google Wallet & Android Pay combined under Google Pay

Google has thrown its name into the crowded payments space, combining its array of offerings.

Google has combined its selection of payment services under the banner of Google Pay, under this umbrella will be the Google Wallet and Android Pay among others.

The service is already available across a number of popular and well known websites and applications, HungryHouse, Dice and Airbnb are crowning examples.

Uniting the payment services marks an important step for Google, having made the decision to bring its brand into the competitive and fast changing payments space.

Pali Bhat, VP of Product Management, Payments, Google, said: “If you’ve ever paid for groceries with Android Pay, used Chrome to automatically fill in your payment info, or purchased an app on Google Play, then you’ve already experienced some of the ways Google helps you pay for things online and in stores. Over the past year, we’ve been working to make these experiences simpler, safer, and more consistent.”

This initiative is set to streamline the use of Google payment services beyond just having access to them all in one place, it is also intended to allow the user to have access to payment information across all of the places where Google products are used.

“With Google Pay, it’ll be easier for you to use the payment information saved to your Google Account, so you can speed through checkout with peace of mind. Over the coming weeks, you’ll see Google Pay online, in store, and across Google products, as well as when you’re paying friends,” said Bhat.

Many organisations are striving to pursue payment technology innovation, aiming to strike the balance between disrupting arduous and traditional processes with the application of essential robust security.

Dave Glaser, Chief Product Officer, Global eCom at Worldpay said: “Google Pay addresses one of the biggest barriers for mobile commerce today – the inconvenience of entering card details. We know that form-filling is one of the biggest frustrations for mobile shoppers, causing more than a fifth of us to abandon purchases. This new service is designed to automatically retrieve payment details from the Google ecosystem, reducing checkout to a couple of clicks.”