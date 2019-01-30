Google’s Velostrata Migration Tool Adds New Tricks in Wave Form

“With migration waves, you can perform dynamic instance right-sizing to optimize the post-migration cloud costs.”

Google Cloud Platform’s (GCP) real-time enterprise migration tool kit Velostrata adds a new bag of tricks in the form of migration waves in its latest update.

Velostrata facilities the migration of an enterprises on-premise data centres into Google’s cloud infrastructure. Their new offering allows companies to make the transition in stages or as they call it migration waves.

While an enterprise may have desires to move to a cloud infrastructure, they may not want to do so in one whole lump. Google believes that migration waves is a key way for companies to make the changeover more manageable by moving systems in batches.

Migration Waves lets you overview and assess your workloads by turning them into manageable chunks with group based identifiers such as inter-application affinity, size, performance needs and production level.

If your datacentre has a number of virtual machines (VM) running in it, Velostrata enables you to move them in small chunks, instead of moving all 40 at once, just move them ten at a time.

Google’s Velostrata Migration Adds Granular Views and Controls to The Migration Process

Issy Ben-Shaul Director of Software Engineering wrote in a GCP blog that enterprises using migration waves can: “Monitor the progress of any wave operation down to each specific system in that wave.”

“If something unplanned occurs, like a particular VM fails to migrate, you can restart the operation, but Velostrata will intelligently re-run it only on the systems needed. This gives you peace of mind that the systems that migrated successfully won’t be impacted by unexpected errors.”

Migration waves gives IT teams in charge of the transition an overview of each component as it is move from an on-premises datacentre to GCP in what Google calls ‘logical waves’. IT teams can pre-validate each migration wave before it is pushed out to ensure that its VM and GCP configurations are in working order.

Google’s Issy Ben-Shaul wrote that enterprise can now test instances in GCP for a you can launch test instances in GCP for a singular wave to: “Confirm that performance and SLAs are met before you migrate.”

“With migration waves, you can perform dynamic instance right-sizing to optimize the post-migration cloud costs. You can perform as many operations as desired on any given wave.”

In order to draw customers away from Amazon’s cloud offering AWS, Google have include right-sized support for instances that are migrated from Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud to Googles own Compute Engine.

Last year Google bought Israeli-based cloud migration start-up Velostrata for an undisclosed amount. Founded in 2014 Velostrata amassed over $31 million in funding from investors such as Capital and Norwest Venture partners and Intel.