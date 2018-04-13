Fujitsu Furnishes HMG with Hybrid Cloud Roadmap amid Migration Challenges

Government organisations look to overcome the challenges of migrating to the cloud using tailored roadmaps to success.

Fujitsu has delivered a roadmap of services for public sector organisations looking to migrate to the cloud, amid what it describes as “unique challenges” in migrating infrastructure to the UK’s Crown Hosting Data Centres, a joint venture between HMG Cabinet Office and Wiltshire-based Ark Data Centres.

The designed and established to ensure the public sector could avoid being “held hostage” to long-term vendor contracts. It comes with NSCS-assured security and what CEO Steve Hall has described as a clear pricing structure “significantly below what you could get in the market.”

The road map services Fujitsu is offering will be customised designs to the needs of the current environment’s and future plans of public sector organisations, aiming to develop the correct hybrid environment, now and in the future.

“It’s critical that government is able to design the IT environment that works for them…these specific set of services will enable government to overcome some of the current challenges to realise the best route forward and then execute it,” Greg McDaid, Head of Public Sector and Transport at Fujitsu UK & Ireland said in a release.

“Moving to a hybrid IT environment can be a tricky and complex process. We’re really pleased to offer this tailored set of services, to help central and local government bodies to design the best IT environment for them. Through its own digital transformation, the public sector can provide the best services for the public and help to ready the UK for it digital future.”

The Government has described “procurement, transition and operational” challenges when migrating to the cloud. Recent successes, however, include those of the Home Office, which undertook an extensive migration to AWS that involved 10 third-party organisations, 27 data hosts and large volumes of sensitive data, winning the team responsible the ‘Best use of Cloud Services’ award at the UK IT Awards last year.

“Government departments are keen to adopt cloud computing and set them up for a digital future,” said Crown Hosting Data Centres chief executive Steve Hall. “However, to undertake that transition departments must manage their legacy systems – and designing the right hybrid IT environment is critical.”

Crown Hosting’s website advises potential customers that taking advantage of the organisation’s co-location services will allow them to “move legacy now, and evolve to the cloud when you are ready