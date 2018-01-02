Great Ormond Street patient app saves ‘thousands of nursing hours’

The application will help nurses target the sickest patients first as well as reducing time consuming tasks.

Great Ormond Street Hospital has created a new application that helps staff to monitor patients more accurately across the hospital.

Created by GOSH clinical site practitioner and nurse Sarah Newcombe at Great Ormond Street Hospital, the application aims to replace traditional clipboards that are stored at the end of patients’ beds, with the goal of helping the workforce become more efficient in patient monitoring.

The hospital caters for over 350 child patients and using handheld devices over pen and paper has dramatically improved the information input time, with the application said to be saving nurses thousands of hours.

Speaking to Sky news Sarah Newcombe, clinical site practitioner and nurse, Great Ormond Street, said: “Quite often we have up to 350 children under our care and the idea came about, particularly from out of hours at night, when we weren’t sure or able to identify where out sick patients were.

“The benefits we have seen following the implementation of the new system are brilliant. It has helped us to improve the visibility of our patients and the response times of clinicians as well as helping save thousands of nursing hours per year.”

In addition to saving hours inputting information, the application also helps nurses monitor the patients’ conditions much more accurately. The application sends automatic alerts, generated by specialist teams at the hospital, will be sent to the devices if and when a patient shows any sign of deterioration in order for the nurse to treat them as soon as possible.

Another huge benefit of the application is that it allows nurses to identify the sickest patients and locate exactly where they are in the hospital.

Furthermore, the application makes communication across the hospital much easier for the staff by contacting any nurse through the system without having the leave the bedside of patients.

Caron Swinscoe, clinical lead for nursing at NHS Digital, said: “I absolutely believe people can’t work harder and faster anymore. The greatest gift you can give a clinician is more time to spend with patients.”

In addition to the new creation of the app, Great Ormond Street Hospital has appointed Matthew Shaw as the new Medical Director at the start of the next financial year. The role will involve being an executive lead for patient and staff clinical quality at the hospital and boosting the service that is given, including the use of the new application.